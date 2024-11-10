Ruud Van Nistelrooy Guides United to a Four-game Unbeaten Streak

The Red Devils defeated the Foxes 3-0 at Old Trafford, marking Ruud’s third win and one draw in his four games in charge.

Bruno Fernandes, making his 250th appearance for Manchester United, opened the scoring with his first open-play goal of the season. He nearly had a brace, but his second goal was disallowed after a VAR review.

The score was further boosted by an own goal from a Leicester City player, and Garnacho capped off the game with a sublime finish.

Unfortunately for United fans enjoying Ruud’s successful run, he will step down for the club’s new manager, Ruben Amorim.