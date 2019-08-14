As Power Tussle For Aso Rock Deepens, Buhari, Atiku Split Witches

Besides the legal battle between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, the epic political conflict appears to be playing out in other unknown frontiers.

Some of the nocturnal witches and wizards in Nigeria have stepped into the political dispute between the two Fulani political giants, and their seeming partisan interest has left their association polarised.

While some of these nocturnal creatures are applying their crafts to ensure that President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) keeps calling the shots at Aso Rock, the country’s seat of power, some others are said to be rooting for Atiku.

The two rival political leaders may not be aware of what is happening in the inner recesses of the dark as none of the witches were willing to say if the two political gladiators belong to their group.

But, a High Chief of Wheppa Wheno kingdom in Edo State and Spokesman of the White Witches Association of Nigeria, Okhue Iboi, says the outcome of the legal tussle between Atiku and Buhari is known to them.

Iboi told this reporter on Tuesday night on telephone that at their nocturnal meeting on Zuma Rock, it was revealed that both Atiku and Jeremiah Useni, a retired Army General, will still have their political dreams realised.

While the witches are insisting that the destiny of Atiku, who was the deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007) was working in his favour to flush Buhari out of power, they are however, urging Useni to be steadfast as the future was bright for him.

Atiku is disputing the declaration of President Buhari by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the controversial presidential poll. Useni on the other hand, is battling Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State at the state’s Elections Petitions Tribunal.

Both Atiku and Useni are of the PDP, while Buhari and Lalong are stalwarts of the APC.

Before the February poll, some witches who were sympathetic to Atiku had expected that he would embark on some spiritual exercises that would have made things easier for him. It seems the former vice president did not take the operators of darkness serious.

For Iboi, a seeming pro-Atiku wizard, ‘’he would have won the 2019 presidential election if he had listen to us, the white witches. As far back as January, we sent a message to him through the Adamawa State witches in our fold that he will win the presidential poll but that he needed to do something to prevent INEC from compromising the result. It seems he ignored us.

‘’It is not too late as the tribunal’s decision can go either way. But one thing that was clearly revealed to us was that Atiku will become president of Nigeria one day. It may be sooner or later, but surely, Atiku will become president of Nigeria. Whether Atiku wins at the tribunal or not, he will surely become president of Nigeria one day.

‘’It was also revealed to us that the election petition of Useni in Plateau will succeed. Useni s case was a very interesting one as our members following invitation from their state branch of our association had to converge on Wase Rock in Jos, for a special meeting to discuss his case.

Our Plateau members reported back to the national executive that Useni was a nice man, as a result of that they have interest in his case.

‘’Based on their request, we held special prayers for Useni. Before that, it was revealed to us that he may upset Lalong. If he eventually becomes the governor of Plateau, his tenure will witness economic boom and enduring peace. He has a good aura that will rob off positively on the people of Plateau if he wins the case against Governor Lalong.’’