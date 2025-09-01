spot_img
September 1, 2025 - 4:49 PM

AI is Nigeria’s Future and Youth Are Leading the Charge- Tijani

Technology
— By: Pius Kadon

FG to Boost Digital Connectivity with $2 Billion Investment
Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy Bosun Tijani

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani has stated that Nigeria is charging into the digital future with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core, and its young population is leading the charge.

Speaking at the GITEX Nigeria Summit in Abuja on Monday, September 1, Tijani declared that Nigeria is not merely catching up with the digital age, it’s building a future-ready workforce to lead it.

“We’re not just talking about innovation, we’re laying the foundation for a truly digital economy. Our youthful population is our greatest asset, and we’re equipping them to lead in the age of AI.” He said.

 

Tijani credited Nigeria’s tech-forward push to a bold national agenda that prioritizes digital skills, full-scale digitisation, and AI integration across sectors.

While thanking the summit organisers, the Minister called AI “non-negotiable” for unlocking Africa’s full potential.

He also recalled his early and controversial  advocacy for AI;

“When I started championing AI, I faced serious backlash especially on social media. But like the President, I believe in doing what’s right, regardless of public opinion.” He maintained.

 

He added that under his leadership, the Ministry is doubling down on innovation, aiming to make Nigeria a continental tech powerhouse powered by digital skills and smart policy.

