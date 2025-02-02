Appraising Nasir el-rufai's outburst

Nasir el-rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state recently took his former party – the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the cleaners. Speaking as a guest at a National Conference in Abuja on ‘Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria,’ the former governor slammed his party for abandoning its founding principles and fostering poor leadership. El-Rufai described the state of governance and opposition in the country as a “national emergency.” He lamented the lack of internal democracy and active party structures within the APC, saying, “I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years – no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.”

The former governor criticised the quality of leadership emerging from political parties, attributing it to unqualified delegates. You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he said. Reflecting on the party’s foundation, el-Rufai said the APC was originally established to combat corruption, rebuild the economy, and enhance security. He, however, said the goals have been abandoned. His outburst and vituperation against APC grabbed major newspaper headlines in and outside Nigeria.

El- rufai is well known for his political shrewdness. And nobody takes away his political tact, dexterity and sagacity from him. It takes a man of his caliber to navigate effortlessly through the murky waters of the Nigerian politics and blend easily even with his publicly sworn political enemies within a span of over two decades. This man was never a friend or fan of Buhari before 2014. But he became governor under the tenure of the said Buhari and stood solidly behind him to the point of making enemies for himself. He was never a familiar face or a factor in Tinubu’s political calculation until the last hour. He understood the barometer of Nigerian politics which is more or less horse-trading of political positions and interests as a requisite to work together better than his contemporaries.

Move with the winds of change in government and grab whatever comes out of it forms major part of his political ideals. He is a man who stands solidly on the immovable rock of his convictions and pursue his aspirations without any shame or regrets. The same old attitude was brought to bear at the wee hours of Tinubu campaign for president. However, the most successful political antics of over two decades guiding the political philosophy of el-rufai came crashing like a park of cards in his very face. He was jolted to his marrow but then was rightly consoled that pay-back time was around the corner.

Therefore, the season to launch himself back into the political consciousness of the people – positioning himself as a true democrat is now and he grabbed it with the last energy left in him. He chose a national platform set to address democratic weaknesses to launch his verbal assault on APC and to a large extent Tinubu’s administration. His decoy worked and is still working. His political stand on the future of Nigeria no doubt gathered the much-needed attention and has expectedly provoked hot debate from all corners.

He is a man of himself not persuaded by superior argument except his and it does not matter whose ox is gored when he takes decisions. This I-too-know perception of his pitched him against powers that be and has contributed mostly to his journey to political wilderness and misfortune. People have juxtaposed his present umbrage against APC and the current government with his antecedents as minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor.

The question of his intolerance to dissenting voices, high-handedness, nepotism and disregard for rule of law continue to resonate at every turn. Many believed he is a loser shaking the table to save what is left of his political career after a stunning disqualification as ministerial nominee without any promise of an appointment coming. Others believe he was shabbily treated by APC and Tinubu led government who he sacrificed resources to ensure they won in 2023 thus should have been compensated with a juicy political appointment.

His admirers tend to forget that loyalty matters in political patronage and ascension. And loyalty is not a byword of their master. Many of them do not see anything wrong with the unstable political nature and history of their tin-god as a factor working against him. Typical of a Nigeria politician with an axe to grind with any government, he dismissed his aborted ministerial nomination with a wave of hand and never complained about that or condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not intervening.

He echoed, after his ministerial disqualification that he never wanted to be minister. His son Bello el-rufai took the message of non-interest in political appointment further to buttress his father’s position. One wonders what a man who does not want a ministerial position was looking for at the Senate Chamber for confirmation?

Those who understood politics knew from the events of last one year that el-rufai was no longer a member of APC. According to him, ‘though I am a founding the member, the party has left me behind.’ What happened at Abuja event was a reinforcement of his belief and confirmation of his position. The salvo fired against APC has prepared enough ground for rallying the support of some disgruntled members of APC especially those in Buhari’s camp and other political parties and preparing ground for the emergence of a new mega political party.

The harsh economic realities in the country brought upon everyone by the cluelessness of Tinubu administration is one reason people may listen to the likes of el-rufai. However, those who have volunteered to work with him from other political parties on this his ambiguous political project or vendetta should rightly and firmly wear their thinking caps. There is more to it than patriotism and service to the people.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze, lecturer Department of Mass Communication and Head Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...