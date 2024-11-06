Apple Faces EU Fine Over Digital Markets Act Violation

The European Union is preparing its first penalty under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), targeting Apple over its App Store policies.

Since the DMA came into effect, several tech giants have been under scrutiny, with Apple becoming the first in line for a fine.

The EU’s concerns stem from Apple’s ongoing control over in-app payments. Despite being informed in June of the need to allow developers to inform users of alternative purchasing options, Apple has introduced additional fees that maintain its cut from App Store transactions.

This approach has placed it at odds with the DMA’s intent to promote fairer competition among digital gatekeepers.

A decision on the fine is expected by month’s end, with potential penalties reaching up to 10% of Apple’s global revenue.

Apple has not yet provided a response on the matter.

