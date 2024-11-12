Signal Adds New Video Call Features to Compete with Zoom, Meet, and Teams

Signal, a messaging app known for its privacy features, has rolled out a set of new tools aimed at enhancing its video call experience.

The update introduces a dedicated “Calls” tab, which simplifies call management and positions Signal as a strong competitor to platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

With the new Calls tab, users can easily create and share call links, eliminating the need to form groups before starting a meeting.

These links are reusable, making them ideal for recurring sessions.

Additional controls include options to name calls, manage participant access, and remove or block users when necessary.

A hand-raising feature has also been added, allowing participants to signal when they want to speak.

Signal’s desktop users can choose between different layouts such as grid, sidebar, or speaker view to suit their preferences.

The app, which launched encrypted group video calls in 2020, supports meetings with up to 50 participants.

This update comes as Signal continues to refine its video calling capabilities, maintaining its commitment to secure and private communication.

The features are now available on iOS, Android, and desktop versions of the app.