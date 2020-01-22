Appeal Court to commence sitting In Awka next month- Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano says the Court of Appeal Division in Anambra State will commence sitting on 5th February 2020.

The Governor disclosed this when he inspected work on the proposed court premises in Awka.

A delegation from the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Doban Mensah, had on the 6th of December, last year, visited Anambra State to inspect the facilities provided by the State government and had afterward, given approval for the establishment of the court.

During the visit, it was observed that the proposed main court building has been reroofed, while tiling was ongoing.

According to Governor Obiano, “the establishment of Court of Appeal in Anambra will expedite justice delivery as the backlog of cases in Enugu where matters are being treated at the moment, would be transferred to Anambra State. Aside from improving services offered by the judiciary to Anambra people, the establishment of a court of appeal will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state.”

The Governor noted that the commencement of the Court of Appeal operation in the state will also give impetus to efforts by his government at ensuring quick dispensation of justice especially in the area of criminal justice delivery.

“Our efforts at battling crime and criminality in the state suffer a great deal due to the slow pace of the justice delivery system. It is therefore expected that the coming of the Appeal Court will speed up the process both in granting freedom to the innocent and convicting the guilty,” Obiano said.