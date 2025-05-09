When The Matabeleland Citizens Snubbed Their Follies   

When the arrogant government authorities announced that,

going forward, they would let all citizens follow and practice

their different cultures and traditions wholly and unhindered,

and that they would act in a fair, decent and democratic way –

(yet previously they had clearly and consistently carried themselves

and their egos in a fiendish, unfriendly, bigoted, and deceitful fashion

as all this was showcased and evidenced by their blatant executions

of systemic slayings and biases, thuggeries, several costly scandals,

falsehoods and follies, plus …the infamous Gukurahundi genocide

and the officials’ pitiful subsequent window dressing, hearing antics

and gimmicks) – the ‘happy’ and hyped news was received with a lot

of disbelief and disdain, especially by the keen kingship revivalists,

and the short-changed citizens of Matabeleland and the Midlands.