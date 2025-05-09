Close Menu
    When The Matabeleland Citizens Snubbed Their Follies   

    By on Poem
    When The Matabeleland Citizens Snubbed Their Follies
    Ndaba Sibanda

    When the arrogant government authorities announced that,

    going forward, they would let all citizens follow and practice

    their different cultures and traditions wholly and unhindered,

    and that they would act in a fair, decent and democratic way –

    (yet previously they had clearly and consistently carried themselves

    and their egos in a fiendish, unfriendly, bigoted, and deceitful fashion

    as all this was showcased and evidenced by their blatant executions

    of systemic slayings and biases, thuggeries, several costly scandals,

     falsehoods and follies, plus …the infamous Gukurahundi genocide

    and the officials’ pitiful subsequent window dressing, hearing antics

    and gimmicks) – the ‘happy’ and hyped news was received with a lot

    of disbelief and disdain, especially by the keen kingship revivalists,

    and the short-changed citizens of Matabeleland and the Midlands.

