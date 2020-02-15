APC blows hot, rejects Douye Diri for Bayelsa

The national body of the APC has kicked against the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Douye Diri as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party rejected INEC’s decision, saying that the party will seek legal redress and go to the court to reclaim its mandate.

This was said by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, in a press conference in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said INEC “illegally declared Diri as Governor-elect.”

The former Edo State Governor accused the electoral umpire of appropriating judicial powers to itself over the Supreme Court ruling.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated the people of Bayelsa State over the return of its candidate in the Bayelsa State governorship election, Douye Diri.

PDP sent out its congratulatory message as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), issued its candidate a Certificate of Return after the Supreme Court ordered it to do so in a unanimous judgment.

During the event, the party also bragged that its mandate cannot be taken away.

INEC’s Commissioner in charge of Legal, May Agbamu-Uche Mbu had presented a certificate of return to Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo on Friday at its conference room.

This was minutes after INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood declared Diri winner following Supreme Court judgment sacking APC’s David Lyon.

Recall that the Supreme Court had on Thursday nullified the election of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and subsequently declared Diri winner of the election.