Another Holocaust Looms! Like Hitler, COVID-19 Crisis Threatens to Wipe Out Millions of Children & Many More

The world is heading to another humanitarian disaster that will be worse in scope than the Holocaust if men and women of goodwill fail to rise in unison to avert the looming nightmare.

Holocaust is, however, a word from the Greek words “holos” (whole) and “kaustos” (burned). Historically, it was used to describe a sacrificial offering burned on an altar.

But, since 1945, the word has taken on a new and horrible meaning. That of the ideological and systematic state-sponsored persecution and mass murder of millions of European Jews (as well as millions of others, including Romani people, the intellectually disabled, dissidents and homosexuals) by the German Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945.

To the anti-Semitic Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, Jews were an inferior race, an alien threat to German racial purity and community. After years of Nazi rule in Germany, during which Jews were consistently persecuted, Hitler’s “final solution”–now known as the Holocaust–came to fruition under the cover of World War II, with mass killing centres constructed in the concentration camps of occupied Poland.

Approximately six million Jews and some five million others, targeted for racial, political, ideological and behavioural reasons, died in the Holocaust. More than one million of those who perished were children.

At the moment, the worse form of the Holocaust is underway with the lives of tens of millions at risk including women and children.

Already, in the first of its kind report, two United Nations agencies are showing how the COVID-19 pandemic has driven up food insecurity and increased vulnerability among migrants, families reliant on remittances and communities forced from their homes by conflict, violence and disasters.

The report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), has found global hunger and population displacement – both already at record levels when COVID-19 struck – could surge as people on the move and those reliant on a dwindling flow of remittances desperately seek work to support their families.

The two UN agencies are warning the social and economic toll of the pandemic could be devastating and call on the world to prevent it by stepping up support in response to immediate and rising humanitarian needs, addressing the socioeconomic impacts of the crisis and ensuring that the most vulnerable are not forgotten.

IOM’s Director-General, António Vitorino, says “the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on health and human mobility threatens to roll back global commitments, including within the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, and hinder ongoing efforts to support those in need of assistance. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the rights of people on the move and ensure their protection from further harm.”

On his part, WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, says “the socio-economic impact of the pandemic is more devastating than the disease itself. Many people in low- and middle-income countries, who a few months ago were poor but just about getting by, now find their livelihoods have been destroyed. Remittances sent from workers abroad to their families at home have also dried up, causing immense hardship. As a result, hunger rates are sky-rocketing around the world.”

The impact the pandemic has had on the ways people move is unprecedented. Measures and restrictions put in place in over 220 countries, territories or areas to contain the spread of the disease have limited human mobility, opportunities to work and earn an income, straining the ability of migrants and displaced people to afford food and other basic needs.

Food insecurity and displacement are closely intertwined. Hunger – especially when combined with conflict – is a critical push factor driving people to move. Nine out of ten of the world’s worst food crises are in countries with the largest number of internally displaced persons.

Meanwhile, the majority of displaced people are located in countries affected by acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

The world’s 164 million migrant workers, especially those working in the informal sector, are some of the worst hit by the pandemic. They often work on temporary or seasonal bases for low wages without access to social protection systems.

During economic crises, these populations are often the first to lose their jobs. At the same time, disruptions to seasonal agricultural work could have ramifications on the production, processing and distribution of food, which could affect food availability and affordability at local and regional levels.

Without sustained income, the report warns that many migrants will not only be pushed to return home but will also cause at least a temporary drop in remittances which provide an essential lifeline for around 800 million – or one in nine – people in the world.

The pandemic has made livelihood opportunities for migrants increasingly scarce, and the World Bank expects a 14 percent drop in remittances to low- and middle-income countries by 2021. The consequences for food security could be devastating.

WFP projects that by end of 2021 at least 33 million additional people could be driven into hunger due to the expected drop in remittances alone.

The two agencies are calling on the international community to ensure that every effort is made to limit the immediate impact on the most vulnerable, while ensuring longer term investments that ensure a pathway to recovery.

