Burna Boy Had No Hit song, I Inspired Him- Skales

Nigerian singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, recently made an interesting claim he says he inspired Burna Boy at a certain point in his career.

In a recent interview with Naija FM in Lagos, Skales opened up about how their collaboration came about and its impact.

According to Skales, before Burna Boy featured on the 2017 remix of Skales’ hit track Temper, the “Last Last” crooner had not yet released a major hit.

Skales emphasized that collaboration isn’t just about taking credit, but about mutual admiration and support.

“I inspired Burna Boy. He’ll agree with me. We probably admire each other and decide to work together,” Skales shared.

He went on to explain that their partnership was a turning point for Burna Boy’s rise to fame. “At that time, Burna Boy had no hit song before I featured him on Temper Remix,” he continued.

Though he acknowledged Burna Boy’s success, Skales was careful to clarify that he wasn’t trying to take credit for it. “I’m not trying to take credit for his success, but I believe I inspired him at some point, and he’s inspired me over the years as well,” Skales said.

Ultimately, Skales highlighted the essence of collaboration it’s about supporting and promoting each other. Whether it’s sharing inspiration or learning from one another, collaborations in the music industry help artists grow together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...