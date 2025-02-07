Anambra Lawmaker’s Murder: Labour Party Says Soludo Has Lost Will to Enforce Law and Sanity

The Labour Party has expressed concerns over the murder of the lawmaker representing Onitsha North Constituency One in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka.

The lawmaker was abducted on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, by gunmen while returning home at Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha, and his decomposing body was found around the 2nd Niger Bridge on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, said the party is traumatized by the death and other deaths that have become a daily occurrence in Anambra State.

According to them, Anambra is gradually assuming a Hobbesian status under the administration of Prof. Charles Soludo., assuming the state of war, where life has suddenly become nasty, brutish, and short “because the present leadership has lost the will-power to enforce law and sanity.”

The party expressed pain that up till now, the Labour Party candidate in the last governorship election in the State, Obiora Agbasimelo, was yet to be found after being abducted while campaigning.

Noting that the whole essence of a government is to provide security and well-being for the people, the Labour spokesperson does not say that constitutional provisions are currently lacking in Anambra State.

He said, “It is unbelievable and unspeakable that a personality as high as a legislator could be abducted for over a month, and the government was incapable of rescuing him.”

Ifoh noted that though the information has it that the police have made arrests of some suspects, the party is demanding a proper and deeper investigation to unravel the real culprits.

Stressing that they are not suggesting a political motive, the party said it is not unmindful of the circumstances that led to his regaining his mandate after a court ruling ousted the previous winner, who was from another party and initially declared the winner of the 2023 election.

“We are calling on all our party members in Anambra State to maintain peace and allow the security agencies to carry out their duties diligently.

“We also encourage them not to be dampened by this unfortunate incident but instead remain focused on the activities ahead.

“On behalf of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, National Executive Committee, and the state executive committee, we pray that the Almighty God will grant the deceased eternal rest. We also condole the immediate family and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement said.

