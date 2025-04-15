Anambra Govt Launches Smart Learn Initiative in 22 Pilot Schools (See Full List)

As part of strategic steps towards transforming its education system and deepening digital literacy, the Anambra State Government has officially launched the Smart Learn Anambra initiative in 22 pilot schools across the state.

A statement from the State Government’s official website said the program is designed to empower students and teachers by integrating modern technology into classrooms, which aligns with the state’s vision for a tech-driven future.

It said the selected pilot schools will be equipped with state-of-the-art digital tools, e-learning platforms, and interactive content, giving learners and educators access to resources to enhance teaching and learning experiences.

“At its core, Smart Learn Anambra is focused on bridging the digital divide—ensuring that no student is left behind, regardless of location or background.

“By fostering an engaging and forward-thinking learning environment, the initiative seeks to prepare students for future careers, particularly in areas such as technology, science, and digital innovation,” it said.

The statement listed the 22 Pilot Schools chosen for the initiative, including Girls’ Secondary School, Igboukwu, Urban Girls Secondary School, Fegge, Onitsha, Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, Community High School, Nanka, Community Secondary School, Isuofia, Government Technical College, Ihiala, Comprehensive Secondary School, Okpoko, Amikwe Secondary School, Omor, Community Secondary School, Amansea, and Community High School, Nawfia.

Others are Union Secondary School, Obosi, Girls Secondary School, Ojoto, Nnewi High School, Cave City Secondary School, Ogbunike, Ado Girls School, Onitsha, Ide Secondary School, Enugwu-Ukwu, Flora Azikiwe Model Secondary School, Neni, Justice Chinwuba Memorial School, Aguleri, and Community Secondary School, Oraifite.

Community Secondary School, Umunnachi, Union Secondary School, Amichi, and Uga Boys Secondary School, Uga, will also participate.

The statement described the Smart Learn Anambra initiative as a testament to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing education and technology as cornerstones of sustainable development in the state.

“As the pilot phase unfolds, the government is optimistic about scaling the program to reach even more schools soon.