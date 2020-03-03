Anambra Fire Service boosts capacity with additional fire trucks, 150 new personnel

Anambra State Fire Service has taken delivery of a brand new fire fighting truck donated by the State Government.

The 10,000-litre capacity fire truck manufactured by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Nnewi, was received by the State Fire Service Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili at the agency’s headquarters in Awka.

Parts of Anambra State have in recent times, been ravaged by all kinds of fire incidents, resulting in the loss of human lives and property.

Many citizens of the State have blamed the large extent of damage done by the incidents on the comatose state of the State Fire Service and at some scenes, men of the service had escaped being mobbed by the angry crowd for the late response.

The recent arrival is in fulfillment of the promise made by the State Governor, Willie Obiano, October last year, to procure more equipment to enable the agency to deliver.

The governor had at the event through donated three trucks to the agency with over 350 drums of compound foam chemicals as well as promised to increase the allowance of firemen from #20 to #20,000 monthly and to recruit more men for the agency.

Receiving the vehicle, the State Fire Chief, Agbili confirmed that 120 firemen have been recruited across all fire stations in the State.

He revealed that the State government has requested that Innoson build more fire trucks which will be delivered to the agency as soon as they are completed.

“What we have received from the Governor so far is highly encouraging. Very soon, all fire stations across the state will have functional fire trucks and enough personnel to respond to any type of emergency,” he enthused.