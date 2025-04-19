Amnesty International Urges Government to Stop Ongoing Killings in Plateau

Amnesty International Nigeria has raised concerns about the rising violence in Plateau State, blaming the government for failing to stop the bloodshed and hold those responsible accountable.

In a statement posted on X Media on Friday, the global human rights group urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate and serious action to stop the violence.

The organization condemned the repeated killings in Plateau, saying justice has not been served for the victims.

It recalled the tragic attacks that happened between December 23 and 25, 2023 just before Christmas when more than 140 people were killed in coordinated attacks on several communities.

“On December 24, while families were preparing for Christmas, armed men carried out brutal and organized attacks on 20 communities, killing over 140 people,” Amnesty stated.

They pointed out that areas like Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas were especially affected. “In Mangu LGA, 15 people were killed, and in Bokkos LGA, over 100 were buried in mass graves,” the group added.

Amnesty said the government’s response has been weak and ineffective, with the attacks continuing despite promises by security forces to take action.

“The recent pattern of attacks shows that the attackers intend to completely destroy these communities,” Amnesty said. “The government’s repeated failure to protect people has left these communities vulnerable and defenseless.”

They also warned that the ongoing violence could lead to a humanitarian crisis, with many farmers, children, and local residents living in constant fear of the next attack.