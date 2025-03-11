All-Share Up 0.08%; Eterna, Transcorp Rally as Geregu Trades N9.4B

On March 10, 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index closed at 106,621.91, indicating a strong start to the week with a slight increase of 83.31 points.

This move, which was fuelled by a discernible spike in trading volume, represents a 0.08% increase from the closing of 106,538.60 the day before.

The daily trading volume increased by 4.52% to 364.9 million shares compared to the 349.1 million shares traded at the end of Friday’s session.

The market capitalization was stable at N66.7 trillion across 14,565 transactions despite this minor increase, as the All-Share Index remained above the N66 trillion threshold.

ETERNA and TRANSCORP, two top performers, saw increases of 9.96% and 9.91%, respectively.

Conversely, INTENEGINS and VFDGROUP dropped 8.72% and 9.92%, respectively. Trading activity was dominated by FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP, which contributed significantly to the day’s total volume.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 106,621.91 points

Previous ASI: 106,538.60 points

Daily Change: +0.08%

YTD Performance: +3.59%

Volume Traded: 364.9M shares

Market Cap: N66.7 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

ETERNA : +9.96% to N37.55

TRANSCORP : +9.91% to N51.55

FCMB : +9.89% to N10.00

AFRIPRUD : +9.85% to N36.25

ABCTRANS : +8.67% to N1.63

Top 5 Losers

VFDGROUP : -9.92% to N47.20

INTENEGINS : -8.72% to N1.78

CADBURY : -8.00% to N23.00

CORNERST : -7.89% to N2.92

HONYFLOUR : -7.06% to N12.50

Volume Of Trades

From the 349.1 million shares traded at the close of Friday’s session, the daily trading volume jumped to 364.9 million, representing a strong gain of 4.52%.

With an astounding 56.4 million shares traded, FIDELITYBK dominated the trading scene. ACCESSCORP, with 30.4 million shares, came in second.

With 27.6 million shares traded, ZENITHBANK also demonstrated impressive performance.

Furthermore, with 23.3 million and 13.1 million shares, respectively, AFRIPRUD and UBA added to the total.

Value Of Trade

GEREGU was the top performer in terms of trading value, enabling remarkable transactions of N9.4 billion.

While FIDELITYBK and AFRIPRUD contributed N970.8 million and N834.1 million to the daily total, ZENITHBANK provided N1.3 billion.

With N725.4 million, ACCESSCORP completed the trading value numbers.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

In the SWOOT category, OANDO experienced a decline of 3.57%, while WAPCO saw a decline of 1.33%.

In the FUGAZ sector, UBA dropped by 0.92%, while FBNH had a minor decline of 0.35 percent.

On the other hand, there were some positive developments: ZENITHBANK gained 0.42%, and ACCESSCORP gained 2.31%.

Forecast for the market

After last week’s bearish activity, which saw the All-Share Index fall below 107,000, it might be ready for a correction.

Investors looking to take advantage of cheaper entry prices may find opportunities in the market if it is not considered overbought.