2027: Sai Obi! He Is Coming– El-Rufai’s Son, Bashir Hints on Peter Obi Joining SDP

Bashir El-Rufai, son of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has hinted that Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, might join the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

This is coming as he asserted that Obi is, surprisingly, not a bad person after all.

Bashir made this known following his father’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He dropped the hint while responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, @Freedom42602077, who argued that the SDP would struggle to defeat the APC in the 2027 elections unless it aligns with Peter Obi.

“Bro to bro, if Peter Obi is not in that party, they can’t win the presidential election. APC will have it again!” the user wrote.

Reacting, Bashir El-Rufai simply replied: “He is coming.”

In the same vain, in another post, Bashir wrote: “Peter Obi is surprisingly not a bad person after all. My views on him have changed recently. My mind was poisoned by my former party members.

“Sai Obi!”

His cryptic response has since generated speculations about ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with many questioning whether Obi is indeed considering a move to the SDP.

Recall that the Kaduna ex-governor recently submitted his resignation letter to his ward leadership in Kaduna State.

Before his resignation, El-Rufai had become increasingly critical of the APC-led administration under President Bola Tinubu.