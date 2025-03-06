Alisson Beats Out Top Competition To Win UEFA Player Of The Week Award

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been recognized as the UEFA Player of the Week for the latest Matchday.

The Brazilian shot-stopper edged out a talented field of nominees to claim the top honor.

Alisson’s impressive performance earned him the number-one spot, followed closely by Real Madrid’s Rodrygo in second place. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard rounded out the top four, respectively.

Experts believe that this accolade is a testament to Alisson’s outstanding skills and contributions to his team. His exceptional goalkeeping has been a key factor in Liverpool’s success, and this award serves as a well-deserved recognition of his hard work and dedication.

The UEFA Player of the Week award is given to the top performer of each Matchday, as determined by a panel of experts and fan voting. Alisson’s win is a notable achievement, considering the high level of competition among European football’s elite.