Algeria and Egypt confirm more coronavirus cases

Algeria has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus infections, a woman and her daughter aged 53 and 24 years respectively, the health ministry said on Monday.

The cases brought to three the number of people infected with the virus in the North African country.

The two people were put in isolation in Blida province south of the capital Algiers, the ministry said in a statement.

The woman and her daughter in February hosted an 83-year-old man and his daughter based in France who were tested positive for coronavirus after their return to France, the statement said.

Algeria last week announced its first coronavirus case, an Italian national who arrived in the country on Feb.17. He was later flown home to Italy, which has almost 1,700 cases.

Egypt’s health ministry announced on Sunday that one foreigner was tested positive for the new coronavirus strain inside Egypt, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The ministry said that the person, whose nationality was not announced, was taken to an isolation hospital and is currently receiving the necessary medical care. It also added that it is currently taking strict preventive measures regarding those who were in contact with the person.

It is the second case of new coronavirus detected in Egypt. The first person has recovered, the statement said.