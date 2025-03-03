Akpabio’s Wife Files ₦250Bn Defamation Suit Against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Senator Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio remain uninvestigated as no formal petition has been submitted to the Senate, according to Senate spokesman Adeyemi Adaramodu. The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and others have called for an independent probe, but the Senate maintains that it cannot investigate unfiled allegations. Akpabio’s wife, Nnoma, denied the claims and filed a N250 billion defamation lawsuit against Apoti-Uduaghan. Meanwhile, the Igbo United Professionals (IUP) criticized Apoti-Uduaghan’s approach, accusing her of disrespecting the Senate and using emotional blackmail. The group suggested that her claims might be motivated by political disputes, such as reassigning her Senate seat and her removal as chair of the Local Content Committee. Apoti-Uduaghan insists she has evidence and has urged Mrs. Akpabio to stay out of the matter, asserting that it is a personal issue involving her husband. Mrs. Akpabio, in turn, has filed additional defamation lawsuits seeking N350 billion in damages, citing emotional distress for her and her children.

2. Despite disagreement with the judgment, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has assured residents that he will implement the Supreme Court ruling on the state’s political crisis. The ruling is a victory for his political rival, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. In response, Fubara directed Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take over the state’s 23 local councils pending fresh elections. He emphasized that while his administration respects the rule of law, legal experts will analyze the judgment before full implementation. Meanwhile, the Rivers State Elders Council has urged all political actors to uphold constitutional responsibilities. At the same time, APC’s Timi Frank criticized the Supreme Court verdict as politically motivated, blaming President Bola Tinubu and Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun for any unrest it may cause.

3. Former US President Donald Trump announced a plan to create a Crypto Strategic Reserve to position the US as the “Crypto Capital of the World.” He named Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) as key cryptocurrencies for the reserve, causing their market prices to surge. Trump signed an order directing the Presidential Working Group to move forward with the initiative, though details remain unclear. More information is expected at the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday. The plan includes potentially using seized cryptocurrencies for the stockpile, but it is uncertain whether Congress would need to approve it. This marks a shift from Trump’s earlier stance, as he previously called Bitcoin a “scam.” His recent launch of personal cryptocurrencies with Melania Trump has sparked accusations of self-interest.

4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is still willing to sign a US-Ukraine minerals deal despite leaving the White House without an agreement after a tense meeting with Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. The deal was initially seen as a step toward stronger security ties, but US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested an economic deal would be impossible without a peace agreement. After a European summit, Zelensky said there was a need for strong Ukrainian defense and US support while rejecting any discussion of conceding territory to Russia. He dismissed calls to resign from some US Republicans, asserting that Ukraine’s NATO membership is key to victory.

5. The low-budget comedy Anora dominated the 97th Academy Awards, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Sean Baker, the film’s creator, won Best Director, Editing, and Original Screenplay, making history as the first person to win four Oscars for a single movie in one night. Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, marking his second Oscar win. The film also secured awards for Cinematography and Original Score. No Other Land, a documentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict, won Best Documentary Feature, with its co-directors criticizing U.S. foreign policy in their acceptance speech. Other notable winners include Kieran Culkin (Best Supporting Actor, A Real Pain), Zoe Saldaña (Best Supporting Actress, Emilia Pérez), and Flow, which became the first Latvian film to win Best Animated Feature. Wicked and Dune: Part Two secured technical awards, while I’m Still Here won Best International Feature for Brazil. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, featured sharp political jokes and tributes, including a homage to Los Angeles amid recent wildfires. The night saw a strong showing for low-budget films, with blockbuster contenders like Wicked and Dune: Part Two shut out of major categories.