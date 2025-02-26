Akpabio Orders Investigation Into Natasha Akpoti as She Files ₦100bn Lawsuit Against Him

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Senate President Godswill Akpabio has criticized lawmakers who regained their seats through court rulings, stating they contribute to challenges in the upper legislative chamber. His comments followed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s outburst, who disrupted the plenary on February 20 by rejecting her assigned seat. During the February 25 plenary, Akpabio attributed the incident to a lack of understanding of senate procedures and ordered periodic orientation for senators, especially those who joined midstream. He recalled that Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke immediately after being sworn in, questioning whether she had reviewed the rule book. In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a ₦100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio and his aide, Mfon Patrick, alleging defamatory remarks and demanding a retraction and apology. Her election journey began in February 2023 when INEC declared APC’s Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere the Kogi central senatorial election winner. She challenged the results, citing irregularities. The tribunal and later the Court of Appeal ruled in her favor, leading to her swearing-in as a senator in November 2023.

2. Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has faced backlash for criticizing President Bola Tinubu, key government officials, and the APC. Critics, including presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, and others, attributed El-Rufai’s remarks to his exclusion from Tinubu’s administration. During a TV interview, El-Rufai claimed Tinubu and Ribadu blocked his ministerial appointment and accused Ribadu of plotting against him due to a 2031 presidential ambition. Onanuga dismissed El-Rufai’s grievances, urging him to “move on” and not act like a “child.” Ribadu declined to engage in a media feud, emphasizing his focus on national duties.

3. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed replacing the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program with a “gold card” to grant green card privileges and a pathway to U.S. citizenship for $5 million. Trump criticized the EB-5 program, which allows foreign investors to obtain green cards by funding U.S. businesses, calling it fraudulent and ineffective. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick echoed this sentiment, saying the new system would eliminate the “nonsense” of the EB-5 program. Trump mentioned that Russian oligarchs could qualify for the gold card, describing some as “very nice people.” More details about the initiative are expected in two weeks.

4. Chelsea secured a 4-0 win over Southampton, which is struggling at the bottom. While the victory was much-needed after a poor run of form, frustrations among fans persist, with protests against the club’s ownership before kickoff. Manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged Chelsea’s inconsistent performances and squad-building issues despite the win, particularly injuries and tactical adjustments. He discussed Christopher Nkunku’s role, stating that while he’s happy with the player, he expects more from him. Nkunku, who joined Chelsea in 2023, has struggled with injuries and positional changes, playing as a winger rather than in his preferred attacking midfield role. With Chelsea still dealing with injuries and attacking struggles, Nkunku’s future at the club remains uncertain as Maresca works to find his best position.

5. The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for a full investigation into the suspicious death of Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal in Uganda. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of NIDCOM, described Lawal’s death as disturbing and stated that Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in Uganda, Ambassador Shama Shanga, has demanded a complete autopsy and transparent probe. Ugandan police are investigating reports that Lawal, 29, fell from the third floor of Voicemail Shopping Arcade on February 24, 2025. Before the incident, he had visited a Tanzanian friend, Omary Naima, at her apartment. Naima claims she left him making tea and later learned he had fallen. Lawal, also a final-year student at Cavendish University, was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His belongings were recovered, including two smartphones, a training kit, and headsets. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interrogations to determine the exact cause of his death.

6. Rapper Odumodublvck has denied reports of being involved in a car accident, clarifying that the circulating images are old and unrelated. Addressing the rumors on social media, he urged people to verify information before spreading false claims, stating, “These are old pictures. Please do your research. And are at different times.”