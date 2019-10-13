Aisha Buhari returns from UK

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has returned to the country, two moths after she left for the United Kingdom, for holiday.

She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4:30am via a British Airways flight.

Speaking to reporters, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well deserved rest.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.