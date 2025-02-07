JUST IN: Nasarawa Gov Sacks Special Advisers, Other Aides, Cites Poor Performance

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has dismissed all Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants serving under his administration, over what he described as their inability to effectively implement government policies and programs.

The governor revealed this on Friday, February 7 during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Labaran Shuaibu Magaji.

Meanwhile, Commodore Yahaya Owuna (rtd.) was at the event, which held at the Government House in Lafia, and sworn in as the sole administrator of Udege Administrative Area.

Similarly, the chairman and board members of the state’s College of Education, Akwanga, were also sworn in at the event.

The governor stated that the new appointments were part of his administration’s efforts to enhance governance and improve service delivery to the people of Nasarawa State.

Sule maintained that the dismissal of the aides is with immediate effect.

While acknowledging the contributions of the dismissed officials, the governor expressed gratitude for their service and called on them to continue supporting the state’s development.

