Nigeria Cannot Succeed Without Prosperous Northern Region– Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that Nigeria cannot thrive without a prosperous North.

Represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima while speaking during a Stakeholder Roundtable on northern youth development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja, President Tinubu, who invoked the legacy of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, the former Premier of Northern Nigeria; maintained that;

“The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation. His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives”.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the President warned that “whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

“For far too long, we have been taunted as a nation with the most children out of school—a reality that should not elicit pride but provoke urgent action.

This alarming statistic has turned the promise of our population into a challenge rather than the dividend it ought to be,” the statement added.

Tinubu stressed on his administration’s pioneering youth development initiatives, including the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters.“Our creative and digital economy is another goldmine,” the President said, outlining programmes such as the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

He listed other programmes, comprising the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for higher education access, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) for digital entrepreneurship, the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) for global market participation, Youth Enterprise Clusters for business development, and the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme to address accommodation needs.

On agriculture, President Tinubu emphasised the North’s strategic importance, saying, “Investments in agriculture and industrialisation will further position the North as Nigeria’s foremost agricultural hub.

The President also announced plans for a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank, describing them as crucial tools for “providing financial and informational support” to young Nigerians.

Addressing the region’s security challenges, President Tinubu further highlighted measures “to restore stability to the North,” including “strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency.

“With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third-largest nation by 2050, he emphasised the urgency of the moment, just as he said: “By 2050, Nigeria will become the third-largest nation globally, with three-quarters of our citizens under the age of 21.

“Our challenge here is to engineer a transition towards a federation defined by order, stability, and safety,” he added, noting, “This task is both urgent and achievable.

The President also directly challenged young Nigerians: “You are not just the future of this nation—you are its present. Your energy, ideas, and determination are already shaping our policies and programmes.”

Earlier, former Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, noted that the event marked the Foundation’s 15th anniversary.

“The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the driving force of our present and future. Addressing their concerns is paramount to the stability and progress of our society.

Dr Aliyu urged the government to take the recommendations from the discussions seriously for the progress and well-being of Northern Nigeria.“We must approach these discussions with open minds and a collaborative spirit, recognising that the solutions we seek will require a collective effort,” Aliyu added.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, emphasised the critical role of youth education in national development.

The Sultan said: “Our youths are the foundation of any development we envisage in our society.

They are not just leaders of tomorrow but leaders of today.” The royal father further highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue with the youth: “Forums like this must be held continuously to dialogue with our youths across the northern states.

He emphasised the importance of education, asserting that “education is the most vital legacy any leader can leave to society.

“Without education, you are nobody. I believe in infrastructural development like roads and bridges, but more money should be spent educating our children,” he maintained. Urging the government to prioritise education.

“We must ensure that our children are educated. Education must be at the top of the priority of the government.“In Islam, if you do not even know how to pray and how to worship Allah, if you are an illiterate person, you cannot worship Allah. That is why education is critical. That is why we must dwell more on ensuring our children are educated.” The Sultan said.

