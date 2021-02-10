Again! EFCC Arrests 14 for Internet Fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 persons following series of intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

According to the commission, they were arrested at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, February 4.

The suspects are: Akin Abiola Daramola, Stephen Augustine Terungwa, Oluwateru Abiodun Samson, Jeffrey Imariagbe Ehis, Uwajiala Odion Henry, Solomon Abidiran Pelumi, Adebayo Oluwatobi Isaac Olamide and Odunifa Joseph Opomulero

Others are: Adulkarim Samad Olalekan, Anne Davidson, Ibrahim Enakere Emmanuel, Abayomi Oluwagbenga Olowoake, Israel Jigah Sokoamtu, Oluwaseun Olajuwon Ibrahim and Isaiah Effiong

The commission said they have been interrogated and will soon be arraigned in court.