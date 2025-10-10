Africa’s Green Future Takes Centre Stage in Abuja

Abuja will play host to the 2025 Africa Climate Forum (ACF), a high-level gathering designed to rally continental and global stakeholders toward advancing Africa’s transition to a sustainable green economy.

The Director-General of the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE), Prof. George Nwangwu, made this known on Friday in Abuja.

He said the two-day summit, scheduled to take place from October 14 to 15, would convene representatives from governments, private sector, investors, innovators, development partners, and civil society groups to explore pathways for a cleaner, more equitable and resilient Africa.

“Now in its third year, the Forum, organised by GCLBE, has become a key platform for turning climate ideas into action,” Nwangwu stated.

He explained that the 2025 edition, themed “Bolder, Greener and Better Steps: Closing Transition Gaps in Africa”, would focus on driving measurable progress across the continent’s climate agenda.

According to him, while African nations have made headway in renewable energy deployment and policy frameworks, significant challenges persist in the areas of finance, technology and human capacity.

“ACF 2025 will focus on closing these gaps by linking local priorities with global opportunities for finance, innovation and trade. The discussions will also examine how new international rules, including the European Union and United Kingdom Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms, could affect African exports, industries and jobs,” he said.

Prof. Nwangwu revealed that the forum would feature keynote addresses, high-level policy dialogues, networking sessions, side events, and a dedicated Deal Room to connect green project developers with investors and funding institutions.

He added that a Marketplace segment would highlight cutting-edge clean technologies and sustainable innovations from across Africa and beyond.

“Together, these activities aim to move conversations from promises to projects; cutting emissions, improving energy access and creating jobs. Africa has moved past awareness; the real work now is financing, coordination and execution, and that is what this Forum seeks to drive,” he said.

Nwangwu noted that participants are expected from diverse sectors including government, academia, finance, and industry, stressing that ACF 2025 aims to strengthen collaboration and unlock greater investment in climate-friendly initiatives through its Deal Room platform.

Since its inception in 2023, he said, the Africa Climate Forum has evolved into one of the most influential platforms for driving climate solutions and innovation on the continent.

“With tighter global climate rules and pressure to deliver results, ACF 2025 is expected to demonstrate how Africa can move beyond challenges to real, home-grown solutions for a greener global economy,” he added.