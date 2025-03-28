AFCON 2025: CAF Announces Egypt as Host Nation Ahead of Next Month’s Kickoff

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded Egypt the hosting rights for the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

This decision comes after Ivory Coast withdrew as the host nation due to unforeseen circumstances and formally informed CAF of their decision.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) today awarded the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) and the Egyptian Government the rights to host the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025.”

According to CAF, the Egyptian Football Association and the Egyptian Government had previously submitted a bid to host the tournament.

The opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 will be played on Sunday, April 27, 2025, with the final scheduled for a later date.

In February, the draw was conducted in Morocco, and Nigeria will battle hosts Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa as they seek their eighth title since their last triumph in 2015.