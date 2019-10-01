Adele Reportedly Dating Skepta Following Split From Simon Konecki

Adele and Skepta are dating, according to The Sun.

The musicians – who are both from Tottenham in North London – have been in regular contact since Adele split from her husband Simon Konecki in April, the newspaper claims.

A source told The Sun: “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.

“They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together.

“Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day. They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

Of course, the claims of an unidentified source in a tabloid newspaper are far from irrefutable evidence. However, the paper backs it up by claiming that Adele was at the grime star’s 37th birthday night out at ‘a Crystal Maze experience’ in London less than two weeks ago.

To be honest, the claim that Skepta’s dating Adele seems relatively plausible by comparison to the suggestion that he celebrated his birthday at ‘a Crystal Maze experience’.

As if the above evidence wasn’t compelling enough, 31-year-old Adele posted a picture of Skepta on Instagram, captioning it with the words ‘Tottenham Boy’ and a love heart emoji. The grime star replied with ‘love you’ along with a red rose… But it’s worth pointing out that this social media interaction took place in 2016.

Speaking about the Instagram post a few months later, Skepta described it as the ‘sickest thing ever’.

He told IBTimes UK: “She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [shared] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well.

“I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

On Monday night a spokesman for Adele told The Sun: “No reply at this time.” A representative for Skepta did not respond to the paper’s requests for comment.