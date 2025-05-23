Activist Vows to Sue Imo Govt Over Failure to Implement Ban on Open Grazing

The founder of an Imo State-based Human Rights Organization, Nchekwa Ndi Ogbenye Foundation, Mazi Chinonso Uba, popularly known as Nonsonkwa, has vowed to file legal action against the Imo State Government over attacks by Fulani Herdsmen on residents of the state.

Uba disclosed in a chat with newsmen, after he toured some communities where Fulani herdsmen allegedly destroyed agricultural produce in Owerri North LGA of the state.

He observed that the failure of the state government to implement the ban on open grazing fully was responsible for the persistent attacks of Fulani Herdsmen on Imo farmers.

He noted that these attacks were driving the hike in food market prices, as farmers were afraid to go to their farms to avoid being attacked by marauding herdsmen.

“These herdsmen rape our women, attack our men, maim and kill those who dare to challenge them on their farms, yet we have a government that claims to be in charge of security of lives and properties of Imo residents. Enough is enough.

“We will approach the court to seek redress for all those farmers whose farms have been destroyed by these daredevil herders.

“As a human Rights group whose responsibility it is, is to ensure the protection of everyone’s rights, we won’t sit back and watch the livelihood of millions of Imo residents destroyed,” he said.

Recall that in 2006, the then-governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, signed the law banning open grazing in the state, known as the ‘Prohibition of Cattle Grazing in Restricted Areas Law of Imo State 2006.’

The extant law identified restricted areas to include all cultivated lands, all residential areas, and all commercial areas.

According to Nonsonkwa, it was unfortunate that the Government under Chief Hope Uzodimma has outrightly abandoned the law’s implementation to the detriment of Imo farmers.

He noted that Imo has lost valuable crops and food production to Fulani Herdsmen, who he said, were now more daring in their unholy and ungodly agenda to starve Imolites to death with their constant and consistent attacks.