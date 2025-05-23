Outrage as Students Write WAEC Exam by Torchlight in Delta School (VIDEO)

A wave of public anger has erupted after a video surfaced showing students of Unity Model School, Asaba, sitting for a WAEC examination late in the evening lit only by torchlight.

The disturbing footage, captured by an unidentified woman, reveals teenagers hunched over their exam papers in near darkness.

According to her, the test was scheduled for 2 p.m. but was delayed for hours, with exam papers reportedly arriving as late as 6 p.m.

With the sun already down and no electricity in the school, officials allegedly improvised by using a torchlight to illuminate the exam hall.

“It’s not OK,” the woman said in the video, criticizing the situation as inhumane.

She lamented that not even in her school days when lanterns were the norm were students subjected to such conditions.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many calling for accountability from WAEC officials and the school’s management.