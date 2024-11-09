A torturous throwback

Donald Trump has won the US elections to become the 47th president-elect of the United States, beating current vice president, Kamala Harris, to the seat he occupied between 2016 and 2021 as the 45th president of the world’s largest democracy and economy.

A master manipulator of men and matters, Trump’s entrance into the race changed the dynamics of the most important election on earth, overshadowing the decision of the incumbent, Joe Biden, even not to seek re-election.

As the campaigns carried on with ferocity, the mere thought of Trump reoccupying the White House was a source of great trepidation for many. The combative and combustible former president’s first tenure was a nightmare to many people on many levels.

Even after leaving office, lawsuit after lawsuit followed him for infractions his time in office had put into abeyance.

Unapologetic and unafraid to take difficult decisions, what does his re-election mean for those on the fringes of US foreign policy?

For human rights campaigners who look to the world’s most liberal democracy for hope and direction in the global fight for human rights, Trump is the worst possible news at a time when human rights are being peeled back around the world.

His first tenure was a catastrophic loss for human rights around the world as his charged rhetoric emboldened autocrats around the world leading to policies that set back human rights many years.

For immigrants, it is well time to beat another path for their dreams to leave their conflict-ridden and poverty-stricken countries.

The fact that he takes a very dim view of immigrants is well-known. He is always talking about borders and security and no doubt, he would want to keep as many people as he can from entering the United States.

Trump is not all bad news, though. His ruthless statecraft is sure to keep terrorists around the world on their toes because they would know that the world’s most important politician is also a stickler for peace and security.

For all his grumpiness and controversies, the man is always a wellspring of clarity on where he stands and what he stands for. He says things the way he feels and leaves it at that. He also walks his talk.

In a world where sentiment often trumps security and sustainability, Trump is a trump card for many who feel that a return to the old ways is the way to go.

Is he racist? Is he toxic? Is he ruthless? He may be all these and more, but what he isn’t is weak or stupid and the mounting problems of the world, which the US has a bird view of, requires an iron will.

In engaging with Nigeria and Africa, Trump’s iron tactics may finally force an impoverished and unserious continent to reckon with its complacency while recording the many failures it has tallied when success in many respects was tantalizingly close.

While congratulations are in order for President Trump for making what is for his teeming supporters a rousing comeback, he will do well to remember that he comes with a target on his back and the eyes of the world watching him.

It is not for the absence of fanatics and extremists in different ideologies that America has been able to remain a beacon for the world all these years. Rather, it is because American institutions have always managed to somehow check those excesses.

More than ever, with such a controversial personality about to assume such a key position that has repercussions far beyond the borders of the United States, there is need for those institutions to be at their vigilant best to check and curb the excesses he is sure to bring to office.

It is also a lesson for other countries around the world, especially those suffocating under the iron boots of tyrants and autocrats. Institutions outlive individuals, and no country can develop without efficient institutions.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...