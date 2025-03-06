A wildlife lover witnesses an interspecific interface between a human
and a feral feathered friend. So, the honey hunter is no fiend, that man!
In the forest, he sees a symbiotic, bold bond between a human and a bird.
The sightseer hears a playful, peculiar voice of a honey hunter in the wild.
The wanderer wonders how a honey searcher’s singular shriek could swerve
the Greater Honeyguide to flap down, hum away and guide him to a beehive!
It turns out that the honeyguide’s co-evolution with humans isn’t a new tradition.
It has always led the honey hunter to a bee’s nest, the leftover beeswax is its attraction.