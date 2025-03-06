A Synergetic, Odd And Old Alliance Between A Human And A Bird

A wildlife lover witnesses an interspecific interface between a human

and a feral feathered friend. So, the honey hunter is no fiend, that man!

In the forest, he sees a symbiotic, bold bond between a human and a bird.

The sightseer hears a playful, peculiar voice of a honey hunter in the wild.

The wanderer wonders how a honey searcher’s singular shriek could swerve

the Greater Honeyguide to flap down, hum away and guide him to a beehive!

It turns out that the honeyguide’s co-evolution with humans isn’t a new tradition.

It has always led the honey hunter to a bee’s nest, the leftover beeswax is its attraction.