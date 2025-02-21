A Sobbing Of Delight

Reflections flood like the fun waters
of a river, waters that whisper with us
upstream, streaming and screaming
into our ears, the lively lives we lived,
the tears of joy we cascaded and cuddled,
the lively landscapes and love we explored,
the songs we sang into a stillness, the tales
we told and tamed, the stories we heard,
heeded and unheeded, the winds we wowed,
the parents who promoted and protected us
in spite of our sins, protests and peevishness,
who valued, chastised but never chased us away.
Do we hear the resonances of laughter and love?
Not stuck in the past, we can go beyond the unspoken
apologies and regrets, dreams unlived and yet live and love.
(N.B Taken off my upcoming book titled The Wisdom Of The Unwise)