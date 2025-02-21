A Sobbing Of Delight

Reflections flood like the fun waters

of a river, waters that whisper with us

upstream, streaming and screaming

into our ears, the lively lives we lived,

the tears of joy we cascaded and cuddled,

the lively landscapes and love we explored,

the songs we sang into a stillness, the tales

we told and tamed, the stories we heard,

heeded and unheeded, the winds we wowed,

the parents who promoted and protected us

in spite of our sins, protests and peevishness,

who valued, chastised but never chased us away.

Do we hear the resonances of laughter and love?

Not stuck in the past, we can go beyond the unspoken

apologies and regrets, dreams unlived and yet live and love.

(N.B Taken off my upcoming book titled The Wisdom Of The Unwise)