A Look At Late fPMB Buhari’s Tributes And His Legacy Of Integrity

The ancient town of Daura in Katsina State was last Tuesday host to both the high and low in their hundreds of thousands of males and females from within and outside Nigeria. Their mission was to witness the islamic and military burial of Nigeria’s immediate past President of the country, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13th 2025.

The military burial rites saw a parade and the traditional 21 gun salute as a mark of respect for the late military Head of state, a General and also as a civilian President and commander in chief of the country’s Armed Forces. This was followed with a special Federal Executive Council meeting last Thursday in honour of the late President with Buhari’s only surviving son in attendance. Consequent upon late fPMB examplary leadership of the country, President Bola Tinubu renamed the University of Maiduguri., UNIMAID as Muhammadu Buhari University.

President Tinubu accompanied by , his VP, Kashim Shettima, former VPs Atiku Abubakar, Yemi Osinbajo among others led some African leaders to the burial at late Buhari’s country home to bid him farewell in Daura.

The burial attracted international dignitaries including President Umaru Sissoci Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine, and former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou.

Others in attendance included high-ranking government officials, traditional rulers, political leaders, present and former Governors; present and former Ministers, service chiefs, businessmen, legislators from the National and state assemblies, citizens, the downtrodden among others from all walks of life to pay final respect to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government had since declared a 7day mourning period, the flying of the national flag at half-mast in all public places and a 1day national public holiday in honour of the late president.

Hundreds of thousands tributes and condolences have been pouring since his death from within and outside Nigeria for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. World leaders, diplomats, and statesmen have expressed their heart felt sympathies following his death.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in his condolence noted that Buhari was an important leader of Nigeria, adding: ‘he dedicated himself to exploring a development path suited to his country’s national conditions, made outstanding contributions to national unity and progress, and was highly respected in the international community.’ Also, the Embassy of China in Nigeria stated that Buhari’s “dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy”. On its part, the Economic Community of West African States Commission, ECOWAS described Buhari’s death as a “great loss to the region” The U.S. Mission in Nigeria in its condolence, described former President Muhammadu Buhari, as a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office. The British High Commission on its part expressed condolences to Buhari’s family, the Nigerian government, and the people of Nigeria.” Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali extended “sincere condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari and to the people and Government of Nigeria”. While President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone expressed “heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria”. And King Mohammed VI of Morocco describing Buhari as an “illustrious leader. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also sent their condolences to President Bola Tinubu. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India expressed “deep sorrow” at Buhari’s death and highlighted his commitment to India-Nigeria friendship. President Omar Touray praised Buhari’s contributions to democracy and regional integration in West Africa. Other tributes from around the world among others came from Barack Obama, Former U.S. President who stated “President Buhari is a man of integrity. He has a very clear agenda to fight corruption and promote accountability in Nigeria.” António Guterres, UN Secretary-General: “Buhari was a calm force in a stormy region. His consistency made him a dependable voice on global security and African integration.” On his testimony, David Cameron, Former UK Prime Minister said: “Buhari has taken bold steps to restore the confidence of the Nigerian people and international investors in governance.” President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana also said: “He was a friend to Ghana, and a stabilizing father-figure on the West African stage.” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his condolence message to Nigerians described Buhari as a “pillar of integrity and patriotism. He taught us that leadership is not about showmanship, but stewardship. His legacy will endure in every institution he helped strengthen, and every Nigerian life he touched.” Former Military president, General Ibrahim Babangida in his condolence Said “From those early days of our military life, Muhammadu Buhari stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria. According to General Babangida, stated “We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism.’ “A man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life,” President Babangida added. Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria said: “We disagreed on policy, but no one can deny Buhari’s honesty. He meant well for Nigeria.” Professor Ishaq Akintola, Founder/Executive Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC on his part described Buhari as the ‘father of modern Nigeria’. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General, stated: “Whatever one may think of Buhari politically, his personal discipline and anti-corruption stance are undeniable.” In his testimony AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina also observed that fPMB: “supported our African financial institutions and defended Africa’s economic dignity.” William Kumuyi, a prominent christian Leader expressed noted that Buhari: “was never after money. He lived a simple life, never changed his lifestyle, and was content with what he had.” Talking about Late PMB’s legacy, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Former CBN Governor and the 16th Emir of Kano, noted: “His legacy is the restoration of moral accountability in government.” A roadside trader in Kano, during a BBC interview said: “We trust Buhari. Even if he does nothing, at least he won’t steal.” Ali M Ali, the MD/CEO of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in his condolence nessage did say that testimonies from various associates and friends of the former President indicated that he was a man that was highly cerebral, humble and with grassroots connections.

Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his spartan and austere disposition, commitment to discipline, integrity, and the fight against corruption, which formed the cornerstone of his 8-year administration from 2015-2023.

In his condolence message titled:

“Buhari: titanic in life and Triumphant in death”, Bala Ibrahim, a Director at the APC headquarters in Abuja said: ‘Hate him or love him, former President Muhammadu Buhari, now late, lived a life worthy of emulation added: “Buhari was a symbol of modesty, honesty, an example of self-effacement, and legend that would continue to be admired, to the point that his stories would be passed down through generations.”

A columnist with the Daily Trust newspaper, Ussiju Medaner described Buhari as a ‘man of remarkable will, discipline, and consistency.’ He stood firmly for accountability, integrity, and national unity, even when his path was unpopular or misunderstood. His military stint was defined by fierce patriotism and his civilian leadership was often driven by a moral resolve to fight corruption and reposition Nigeria.