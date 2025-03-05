A Divine Convergence: Ramadan, Lent, and Nigeria’s Call to Unity

In this sacred season of 2025, as the Islamic month of Ramadan dawns and the Christian period of Lent unfolds, we stand at a rare and blessed crossroads. These moments of spiritual reflection, where Muslims fast and pray, and Christians repent and renew, are not just personal journeys; they are a divine invitation for us as a nation to unite in love, tolerance, and collective prayer. In a time when our beloved country faces trials like economic hardship, division, and uncertainty, this overlap of faith is no coincidence. It is a clarion call to harness our shared values and lift Nigeria up together. Opportunities like this are rare; we must seize them with all our hearts.

Ramadan, a month of mercy and forgiveness, calls Muslims to draw closer to Allah through fasting, charity, and compassion. Lent, a season of sacrifice and preparation, urges Christians to mirror Christ’s love through penance and generosity. Though distinct in practice, both traditions echo a universal truth: we are strongest when we turn to God and to one another. As Nigerians, our diversity is our strength, Muslims and Christians, northerners and southerners, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and beyond. Yet, too often, we let division overshadow this gift. Now is the time to change that narrative.

The Holy Quran reminds us in Surah Al-Hujurat (49:13): “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you.” This verse is a beacon, our differences are not for strife but for understanding, and our worth lies in our piety and actions. Likewise, the Bible in Galatians 3:28 declares: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”

Here, too, we see a vision of unity that transcends barriers, binding us as one family under God.

Imagine what Nigeria could become if we embraced this moment. Picture Muslims inviting Christians to iftar dinners, Christians sharing Lenten prayers with Muslim neighbors, and both faiths joining hands to feed the hungry, clothe the poor, and pray for peace in our land. These are not mere dreams, they are actions within our reach. In our history, we’ve seen glimpses of this: interfaith efforts during crises, like the 2014 Ebola outbreak, where religious leaders united for the common good. Today, with inflation biting, insecurity lingering, and hope wavering, we need this spirit more than ever.

This is not a time for empty words but for bold steps. Let our mosques and churches become hubs of solidarity, organizing joint charity drives, hosting dialogues, and amplifying prayers for Nigeria’s healing. Let our homes reflect tolerance, teaching our children that faith unites, not divides. Let our leaders, religious and political, model this unity, for their example trickles down to us all. The overlap of Ramadan and Lent in 2025 is a fleeting gift; by April, it will pass. Will we look back and say we made the most of it ?

We are a nation of resilience, forged in faith and grit. The challenges we face are steep, but our God, called Allah by some, is greater. Let us fast not just from food but from hatred. Let us sacrifice not just comfort but pride. Let us pray not just for ourselves but for Nigeria. This season, let us be the generation that says, “We turned to God together, and He turned to us.”

Rise, Nigerians. The time is now. Ramadan and Lent are not just rituals, they are our chance to rewrite our story. Let love lead. Let tolerance reign. Let unity prevail. For our nation, for our children, for our God, let us make it so.