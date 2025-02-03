9mobile Sheds 6,000+ Subscribers in Just Two Months

9mobile, one of Nigeria’s key mobile network operators, has experienced a substantial drop in its subscriber base, losing 6,079 users over the past two months.

This decline is detailed in the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) report on Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators.

Porting Trends Highlight 9mobile’s Struggles

In November 2024, 9mobile faced a notable exodus, with 3,891 subscribers switching to rival networks out of 4,726 total porting activities. Comparatively, Globacom lost 307 users, Airtel saw 362 customers port out, and MTN experienced 166 outbound migrations.

The trend continued in December 2024, as 9mobile lost an additional 2,188 subscribers. During the same period, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom reported outbound porting figures of 236, 269, and 305, respectively, all significantly lower than 9mobile’s losses.

Inbound Porting: A Grim Outlook for 9mobile

While competitors managed to attract new subscribers, 9mobile struggled to gain traction. In November 2024, MTN led the pack with 3,019 new users through inbound porting, followed by Airtel with 1,266 and Globacom with 414. In stark contrast, 9mobile only gained 27 new customers.

December 2024 showed a similar pattern. MTN added 1,856 subscribers from other networks, Airtel secured 835, and Globacom gained 290. 9mobile attracted just 17 new users, underscoring its growing challenges.

Impact on Market Share

9mobile’s declining subscriber base has severely impacted its market share, which fell to just 1.9% by December 2024. This is a dramatic drop from its 2015 peak, where it held a 15.7% market share with 23.4 million subscribers. The current stagnation, with its subscriber base hovering around 3.2 million for the past two months, highlights the company’s struggle to retain and attract customers.

Competitors on the Rise

While 9mobile faces ongoing difficulties, its competitors are expanding rapidly. MTN Nigeria grew its subscriber base from 81.2 million in November to 84.6 million in December 2024, securing a 51% market share. Airtel also saw growth, increasing from 55.4 million to 56.6 million subscribers. Despite earlier setbacks due to regulatory audits, Globacom rebounded, adding 500,000 subscribers to 20.1 million by year-end.

The Road Ahead for 9mobile

9mobile’s continuous subscriber losses and declining market share underscore the competitive pressures within Nigeria’s telecom industry. Reversing this downward trend will require strategic efforts to enhance customer retention, improve network reliability, and offer competitive service packages. Without decisive action, 9mobile risks further erosion of its position in the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...