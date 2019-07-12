Nigerian Billionaires Incentivizes Super Eagles Players by offering Cash Reward

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has pledged a financial support of $50,000 to the Super Eagles for each goal scored in their semi-final game against Algeria. Another billionaire, Femi Otedola also promised to support the team with the sum of $25,000 for every goal scored. That means the players will share $75,000 for each goal they score in their two remaining games.

According to a statement on The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website thenff.com, “Pinnick put a call through to the two well-known philanthropists and tasked them to commit to supporting the team.

“While Dangote made a pledge of $50,000 to the team for every goal in their remaining two matches at the championship, Otedola pledged the sum of $25,000 for every goal.”

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick disclosed the kind gesture shown by the business moguls during breakfast on Thursday at the team’s base in Cairo, Egypt.

He congratulated them for their victory against South Africa assuring them of every needed support they would need. He told the players that Nigerians back home have been impressed with their superlative performances at the AFCON and the country is rooting for them to lift the cup for the fourth time.

The Super Eagles are one step away from qualifying for the final of the continental showpiece in Egypt. Gernot Rohr’s men will trade tackles with the North Africans for a place in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.