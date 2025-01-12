$70M John Deere Deal to Drive Nigeria’s Agricultural Revolution

Nigeria’s Federal Government has partnered with AGCOMS International Trading Limited, a sub-dealer of John Deere, to transform the nation’s agricultural landscape. Under a $70 million agreement, 2,000 units of mechanized farming equipment, including tractors, plows, planters, and 100 combined harvesters, will be delivered to boost food production and enhance food security.

The equipment will be assembled locally in Nigeria, with training and product support provided to ensure sustainability. At the contract signing held in Abuja on January 9, 2025, Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, highlighted the initiative’s importance:

“This program is part of the federal government’s broader efforts to mechanize agriculture, increase food production, and create jobs in rural areas,” Kyari stated. “The provision of tractors and complementary equipment will modernize farming and address challenges like aging farm operators and youth disengagement due to the physical demands of traditional agriculture.”

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), tasked with implementing one of the federal government’s four mechanization programs, is leading the initiative. Mohammed Abu, NADF’s Executive Secretary, emphasized the broader vision:

“This program aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to diversify Nigeria’s economy and reduce reliance on a monolithic model. The tractors and equipment are expected to be delivered before the wet season, with an assembly plant planned near Nigeria’s ports for efficient distribution.”

AGCOMS International’s Country Director, Chijioke Okoli, underscored the long-term value of the partnership:

“This isn’t just about delivering tractors; it’s about building local capacity. With training programs and product support in place, we aim to empower local technicians and ensure the equipment delivers decades of reliable service.”

This initiative represents a significant step toward modernizing Nigeria’s agricultural sector, fostering economic growth, and addressing food insecurity.

