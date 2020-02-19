4 dead, 34 injured in Niger tanker explosion

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, while sympathising with the people of Kutigi in Lavun local government Area, over the accident that led to an explosion that killed 4 people, razed down several houses, blamed the driver.

Governor Bello who expressed sadness over the loss of four lives and property as a result of the inferno blamed the tanker driver for reckless driving even within residential areas.

He prayed for the quick recovery of those injured as they are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital Kutigi even as those in critical condition were referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida.

A statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sani Bello, Mary Noel Barje, promised government’s readiness to assess the damage caused by the inferno with a view to cushioning the effect on those affected.

He appreciated the efforts of those who rose to the challenge by assisting the victims and ensuring that they got quick medical attention.

The Governor how ever frowned at the manner at which drivers of tankers and articulated vehicles drove even in residential areas, saying that some of these accidents are avoidable.

He enjoined the people of Kutigi community to remain calm and law abiding as the government was doing everything possible to investigate the root cause of the accident.