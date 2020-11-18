3,000 Participants Set for Buhari’s Diaspora Investment Summit

Over 3,000 participants are expected at the third Diaspora Investment Summit being planned by the Buhari administration.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will declare the Summit open as Abuja has completed plans to host the event.

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made these facts public ahead of the Summit in Abuja.

According to her, the Summit is aimed at creating a platform for a reliable, meaningful and sustainable Diaspora Investment in Nigeria for an enhanced economy.

The theme of the Summit is: Post COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment with areas of focus on: Healthcare, Education, Agric-business, Creative, Sports and Entertainment, Telecom, ICT/Fintech and Manufacturing sectors.

The two-day virtual Summit will also showcase investment opportunities and developmental framework to make Nigeria more attractive to her Diaspora investors.

“Diaspora investors and potential investors all over the world are expected to participate and financial intermediaries who have an interest and commitment to the resurgence and revival of the Nigerian economy”.

“A lot will be benefitted from this summit as it will help to strengthen profile, expand networks, showcase products and practice, help you meet key decision makers amongst others“, she notes

The Summit will also discuss and address the challenges of the impact of COVID-19 on diaspora remitances and post COVID-19 economic resurgence.

Similarly, the Chairperson, Nigerian Diaspora Summit Initiative, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe- Williams said the timing was apt noting that it would attract investors to the country especially at a time like this that the country needs to focus on its social and economic imperatives.