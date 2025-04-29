Moses Bliss Addresses Fallout Speculations with Protégé Ebuka Songs 

Popular gospel artist Moses Bliss has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his alleged fallout with his protégé, Ebuka Songs.

Speculations about tension between the duo intensified following Ebuka’s departure from Bliss’ record label, sparking mixed reactions among fans and industry observers.

In a recent interview on the inaugural live edition of the WithChude podcast, Bliss dismissed the viral claims, describing them as completely false. He maintained that his relationship with Ebuka remains cordial and full of mutual respect.

“We’re humans, and you feel a certain way if people misconstrue your intentions.

But I’m very concerned about impressing God. My intentions are very pure, and everything is born out of love,” Bliss said.

Praising his former label signee, he added, “Ebuka is a great guy.

I think the world has not seen the best of him yet. I feel like he still has greater years, and with good mentors, he’s going to do even greater things.

He is definitely not where he used to be and not how he met us. He is doing good for the kingdom and impacting lots of lives.

Seeing just that alone, my joy is full. I don’t care what anybody thinks; I’m rejoicing and rooting for him.”

Bliss’s comments come two months after Ebuka Songs publicly shared the reasons behind his departure from the label, though without expressing any animosity toward his former mentor.