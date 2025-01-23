How is Niger State Faring Educationally?

There is a prominent perception or assumption that the Nupe people, the major ethnic group in Niger State, are highly educated, particularly in Western education. My attention was recently drawn to a social media post celebrating the group with immense pride as one of the most educated in Nigeria. This claim made me uncomfortable, prompting this examination of the factors behind such an assertion.

This piece seeks to interrogate the foundations of this perception and consider whether the slogan or mantra of being “one of the most educated groups in Nigeria” truly aligns with the realities of the Nupe people.

Interestingly, the claim of high literacy rates among the Nupe ethnic group—and Niger State at large—is challenged by the UNICEF 2023 report. The report suggests Niger State has one of the worst rates of out-of-school children in Nigeria and the highest in the North-Central zone. According to UNICEF, two out of five primary school-age children in Niger State—representing 40%—are out of school, far worse than the national average of 22% (one in five). Furthermore, only eight states and Abuja have worse indices, all in the North-West and North-East zones. Comparatively, out-of-school children percentages in other North-Central states are as follows: Benue (18.4%), Kwara (22%), Plateau (23.2%), Nassarawa (25.4%), and Niger State (42.3%). Niger’s figure doubles that of Benue and is nearly twice Kwara’s.

With such alarming statistics, especially in a state where Nupes are the majority, what factors have contributed to the perception of Nupe as one of the most learned ethnic groups in terms of Western education?

Historical Roots of the Perception

This impression may stem from the historic achievements of individuals like Professor Shehu Marafa Bida, a trailblazer in veterinary medicine. He was the first professor of veterinary medicine in northern Nigeria and the first professor from KinNupe, as well as Niger State. His groundbreaking achievements and celebrated status may have instilled a perception that defined the Nupe people’s identity as highly educated.

Apart from Professor Bida, numerous Nigerlites, including Nupes, have excelled academically. Notable examples include Professor E.N. Sokomba, the first Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences; Professor Ahmed (Faculty of Law, BUK); Professor Sheikh Abdullah (ABU, Zaria); Professor Aliyu Yerima (UDUS); Professor Adamu Farouk Kuta (FUT Minna); and Professor Hassan (IBBUL), among others. Of special mention is Professor Ibrahim Dono, renowned as the youngest professor in northern Nigeria at the age of 33, cementing Niger’s reputation for academic excellence.

Contradicting Data and Current Realities

Despite these achievements, the perception of Nupe as one of the most educated groups may be an exaggeration, albeit not entirely misplaced. Niger State recently achieved top performance rankings in the 2024 UTME in the North-Central zone, surpassing states like Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau. Similarly, the 2024 WAEC and NECO exam rankings show that Niger State performed commendably compared to its neighbors, though not without room for improvement.

The prevalence of out-of-school children in Niger State does not necessarily equate to low literacy or a lack of education. Contributing factors include the almajiri system prevalent among non-native populations, child marriage, inadequate educational infrastructure, and insecurity. Regular reports of banditry in rural areas, coupled with juvenile delinquency in urban centers, exacerbate these challenges.

Ongoing Efforts and Recommendations

Niger State is making efforts to address these issues through initiatives such as the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) program, which aims to improve school enrollment and learning outcomes. However, greater focus must be placed on the quality of education and creating opportunities for school leavers. For instance, the formation of the Niger State First Class Graduates Group (NSFCG) highlights the potential but also the struggles of graduates seeking scholarships and support.

Celebrating high achievers can inspire hard work, resilience, and a renewed commitment to education among children and their parents. Education must be seen as a pathway to empowerment, especially in light of growing interest in petty trade and skill acquisition due to systemic failures in guaranteeing economic independence for graduates.

Conclusion

While the claim of Nupe people and Niger State being among the most educated groups in Nigeria may be exaggerated, it is not entirely unfounded. Their achievements, both in Western education and otherwise, deserve recognition. However, there is an urgent need for improvement, especially with the state now boasting one of the highest numbers of government-owned higher institutions, thanks to Governor Bago’s prioritization of education. Investing in school enrollment, infrastructure, and scholarships will pave the way for lasting progress and restore Niger State’s educational standing.

Mohammed Bagudu can be reached via bagudum75@gmail.com

