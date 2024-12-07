FG Says XEC COVID-19 Variant Not Present in Nigeria

Although the variant has appeared in 29 other nations, including Australia and European countries, officials stress that there is no need for immediate concern.

A communication from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare explained that the precautionary letter sent to medical authorities was meant to strengthen the country’s readiness rather than provoke fear.

The letter, issued on December 5, 2024, revealed proactive monitoring at hospitals as the festive season sees increased international travel.

Health officials are directed to maintain vigilance by preparing for the detection of COVID-like symptoms and ensuring effective data-sharing between health departments.

Enhanced alertness will remain a priority during this period to limit the possibility of the XEC variant entering Nigeria.

Authorities also called on hospitals and stakeholders to stay informed and ready, while preventive strategies are to be prioritized amid the rising global spread of the variant.