2027: We Are The Ruling Party- Kalu Mocks Opposition Coalition, Says APC Unafraid

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia North has emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains unfazed by the opposition figures’ recent efforts to form a political alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Kalu noted that while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai are within their rights to form a coalition, the APC is focused on its mandate of delivering impactful governance.

El-Rufai recently hinted that the coalition aims to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

However, Kalu maintained that the ruling party is more invested in national development and long-term economic transformation than in political distractions.

“We are not losing sleep. APC has no reason to be afraid. We are the ruling party and passionate about Nigeria’s progress,” Kalu stated.

He further highlighted the administration’s push for job creation and industrial investment, insisting that the President’s bold reforms will, over time, earn the appreciation of Nigerians.

“These endorsements are not about fear. They’re a result of the President’s bold decisions and transformative governance,” he added.

Kalu reaffirmed the party’s commitment to tangible results, stating: “The opposition has every right to challenge us. That’s their job. But ours is to deliver results, and we are doing just that.”

He expressed optimism that Nigerians will, in time, understand the necessity of the tough decisions being taken by the APC-led government.