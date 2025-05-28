Real Madrid Announces Álvaro Arbeloa as Castilla Head Coach

Real Madrid has appointed former club legend Álvaro Arbeloa as the head coach of Real Madrid Castilla, starting from the 2025/26 season.

The announcement comes just a few hours after Los Blancos unveiled Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of the first team, following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that Álvaro Arbeloa will be the coach of Castilla starting from the 2025–2026 season.”

Arbeloa rose through the ranks of the Real Madrid academy and was one of the most successful youngsters to emerge from Real Madrid Castilla, alongside Iker Casillas.

After progressing through the club’s B and C teams, Arbeloa was promoted to the first team in 2004. However, after two years and limited impact, he transferred to Deportivo La Coruña, where he spent a year before moving to Liverpool.

He played for two seasons in England before returning to his boyhood club in 2009, where he made most of his career appearances. After seven years with Los Blancos, he joined West Ham United but stayed for only one season.

As a first-team player for Real Madrid, Arbeloa played 238 matches between 2009 and 2016. During this time, one of the most successful eras in the club’s history began.

He won 2 UEFA Champions League titles, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 La Liga title, 2 Copa del Rey titles, and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

Arbeloa’s entire coaching career has taken place within the youth ranks of Real Madrid since 2020. He coached Infantil A in the 2020–2021 season, winning the league title, then led Cadete A in 2021–2022, and managed Juvenil A from 2022 to 2025.

Real Madrid Castilla is the reserve team of Real Madrid C.F. It competes in the Spanish football league system but cannot play in the same division as the senior team (i.e., La Liga).

While Castilla competes in professional leagues, it cannot be promoted to La Liga if the first team is there, as reserve teams are not allowed to compete in the same division as their main club.