Ecobank Crowned Africa’s Best Bank in 2025 Awards

Pan-African powerhouse Ecobank has bagged the coveted Best Bank in Africa 2025 title from Global Finance, reinforcing its dominance across the continent’s financial landscape.

The Group also saw its subsidiaries in Gambia and Togo scoop top honors as the Best Banks in their respective countries.

Ecobank Group CEO Jeremy Awori described the win as a validation of the bank’s strategy, “We’re driving intra-African trade with tech-powered solutions, positioning Ecobank as the go-to trade bank across the continent. These awards spotlight our customer-first approach, digital innovation, and unmatched pan-African reach.” Awori stated.

Operating in 35 African countries, Ecobank has built a robust platform supporting everything from cross-border transactions to wealth and asset management.

The bank’s strengths lie in its six core pillars: cash management, trade finance, FICC (fixed income, currencies & commodities), loans & liquidity, investment banking, and securities.

The Global Finance jury weighed performance indicators including asset growth, profitability, innovation, and strategic partnerships. Insight from industry analysts and financial executives also helped shape the final verdicts.

Ecobank and its award-winning subsidiaries will officially receive their accolades at a prestigious ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington DC on October 18, 2025, during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.