Troops Arrest Suspected Gunrunner, Recover Weapons in Plateau

Troops from Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested a suspected gunrunner and recovered weapons and ammunition in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to sources, the troops were conducting a snap checkpoint along the Jos–Barkin Ladi highway in Kassa community at around 12:40 a.m. on February 3, as part of Operation Golden Peace.

During the operation, they stopped an ash-colored Peugeot 206 with the registration number BLD 322 ST. The vehicle’s occupants fled upon seeing the troops. After a brief pursuit, one suspect, 25-year-old Joseph Davou, was apprehended.

A search of the abandoned vehicle revealed One AK-47 rifle (serial number 06536), One K2 Daewoo assault rifle (serial number 063991), One AK-47 magazine, One K2 magazine, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 20 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

The suspect and the recovered items are in military custody for further investigation while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...