October 23, 2025 - 11:54 AM

2027: I’ll Support a Christian-Christian Ticket If… — Bashir Ahmad

By: Pius Kadon

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad says he would back a Christian-Christian presidential ticket but only on one condition.

Responding to a question from an X user on Wednesday, the former media aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari said his support would depend on competence, not religion.

“If the political party I belong to presents two Christians whom I believe are the best options for the country, why not?” Ahmad replied.

His comment comes amid ongoing debates about religious balance in Nigeria’s politics.

The News Chronicle recalled that in 2022, the ruling APC faced widespread criticism for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which eventually produced President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
