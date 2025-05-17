2027: I Will Not Contest Against Tinubu- Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has refuted claims that he’s eyeing the presidency in 2027, noting that he would not be challenge President Bola Tinubu.

Speculation had been swirling that the former Rivers state governor might enter the race if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zones its ticket to the South.

But in a BBC Pidgin interview, the FCT Minister made his position known;

“I will not contest. Why will I contest against someone I’m working for?”.

Pressed on Tinubu’s chances in 2027, Wike added: “There’s nobody in the opposition to challenge the President.”

On PDP’s zoning plans, he shrugged off the noise: “Let them zone it first. When we get to the bridge, we will know how to cross it.”