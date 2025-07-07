2027: I Don’t Need a Day More than Four Years to Fix Nigeria— Obi

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his ambition to contest the 2027 presidential election, declaring he only needs four years to fix Nigeria.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I’ll show the direction of good governance,” Obi said on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics monitored by The News Chronicle. “Two years caused maximum damage. Two years can reverse it.”

Dismissing speculations of being anyone’s running mate, Obi insisted: “I’m going to contest for president. I’m qualified.”

The former Anambra state governor also addressed the recent opposition coalition’s adoption of ADC as a 2027 platform, saying it’s not a betrayal of Labour Party.

“There’s nothing anti-party about it. We’re working together not abandoning where we are.”